The Downfall of Tech IPOs: ARM Holdings, Instacart, and Klaviyo

The IPO market has hit a rough patch as tech companies ARM Holdings, Instacart, and Klaviyo have experienced disappointing performances since their market debut.

ARM Holdings, the British chip designer, had the biggest IPO of the year, but its shares have steadily fallen throughout the week, closing at $52.16 on Thursday. The decline was triggered a gloomy analysis Bernstein Research, which gave the company an Underperform rating and a $46 price target. Additionally, geopolitical tensions between China and the U.S., as ARM earns 25% of its revenue from China, have contributed to investor weariness.

Instacart, the grocery delivery app, had an impressive opening, with shares jumping 40% from its IPO price. However, just two days later, the stock closed at $30.65. Analysts are cautious about the company’s future due to uncertainties in the online grocery shopping sector and competition from Uber, DoorDash, Walmart, and Amazon.

Klaviyo, a marketing automation firm, also experienced a decline in its shares after its IPO. Despite opening at $37, the stock closed at $33.72 on Thursday. The poor performance of these tech IPOs has raised doubts about market conditions and the feasibility of high-stakes IPOs.

These disappointing performances come at a time of economic uncertainty, marked inflation and rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain a high federal funds rate and potentially implement another hike before the end of the year. The combination of economic factors and geopolitical tensions has led investors and analysts to question the outlook for tech IPOs.

It’s important to note that initial price drops after an IPO do not necessarily indicate a bleak future. Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, experienced volatility and a price drop shortly after its IPO in 2012. However, the company has since thrived, with shares currently valued at almost $300. Market conditions and company fundamentals play a crucial role in determining the long-term performance of a stock.

Ultimately, the recent struggles of ARM Holdings, Instacart, and Klaviyo highlight the challenges that tech companies face in the IPO market and emphasize the need for a comprehensive evaluation of market conditions and company fundamentals.

