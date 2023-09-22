Meta Faces New Lawsuit over Unauthorized Access to Health Data

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is facing another class action complaint regarding its access to health data without proper consent. This lawsuit, led Motley Rice law firm, focuses on Meta’s use of Meta Pixel even for those who have never been users of Facebook or its other platforms.

Unlike a previous case that focused on the protection of sensitive data, this lawsuit primarily looks at the violation of consent. Considering Meta’s vast user base and its history of gaining information through third-party access, the claims made and potential penalties in this case are significant.

The plaintiffs argue that Meta has created a specialized landing page for health industry advertisers, maintains specific policies for health ads, and showcases ad campaigns from health-related companies. These actions indicate Meta’s active push of its advertising services to the healthcare sector.

The issue of consent is particularly relevant in light of Meta’s expansion into India, where the concept of “legitimate uses” allows for the dismissal of consent. It will be interesting to see how courts outside India handle such cases and the implications for user privacy.

Meta has yet to respond to these latest allegations, but the outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching effects on the tech giant’s practices, as well as the broader conversation around user data privacy and consent in the digital age.

