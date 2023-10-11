The Beauty of Life’s Cycles: Birth, Death, and the Plan of Happiness

In the wake of my beloved wife Pat’s passing last July, I have been left brokenhearted and lonely. It is a painful reminder that love comes with a price in this world. Despite my grief, I find solace in the knowledge that life continues to unfold with wonder. This is especially evident in the arrival of our great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to Pat’s life. Their birth and Pat’s death serve as a poignant reminder that both life and death are integral parts of the Savior’s plan of happiness.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we often emphasize the importance of family. President Russell M. Nelson has taught that while salvation is an individual experience, exaltation is a family experience. This understanding underscores the significance of our relationships and connections beyond this mortal life.

Though I deeply mourn Pat’s absence, I am grateful for the new generation that has entered our family. It is through this perspective that I have come to appreciate the beauty of the eternal plan of happiness. It is a plan rooted in the idea that families can be together forever.

I bear witness to the profound nature of this plan and the hope it brings. Amidst my sorrow, I strive to live a life worthy of the promises it holds. I am humbled the trust placed in me those who have passed to the other side of the veil. This trust serves as inspiration to honor the sacredness of the temple and the knowledge and blessings it imparts.

The cycles of life, encompassing both birth and death, teach us valuable lessons about love, connection, and the eternal nature of families. While the pain of loss is undeniable, it is within the framework of this divine plan that we can find solace, hope, and the belief that all is well.

– Savior’s plan of happiness: The belief in the divine plan articulated Jesus Christ that encompasses the purpose and meaning of life, including the role of families and eternal progression.

– The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: A Christian denomination also known as the Mormon Church, which believes in the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ through the prophet Joseph Smith. It places emphasis on the importance of families and eternal relationships.

