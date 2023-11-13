Molly Moonn’s Creepy Point-and-Click Adventure Game Delivers Chills

If you’re a fan of Molly Moonn’s creepy, surreal videos on TikTok, get ready for a spine-chilling experience in her newly released point-and-click adventure game, Excuse Me Sir. Created in collaboration with Airdorf, Torple Dook, and Jesse Cox, this game takes you on a twisted journey through a barren suburban house in search of a missing brother.

The game’s graphics are reminiscent of ’90s point-and-click adventures, with pre-rendered graphics derived from real photos. As you navigate from scene to scene, you’ll click on objects and follow the directions of your mysterious host, portrayed Molly Moonn herself. The interface is deliberately chunky, adding to the tension during the chase sequences and hiding moments reminiscent of games like Amnesia.

Excuse Me Sir perfectly captures the eerie, nostalgic-but-wrong feeling present in Moonn’s original videos. The game’s silence is broken only Moonn’s voice or the unsettling background droning during the intense moments. However, while the demo offers a taste of the horror to come, some players might find the jump scares a bit underwhelming.

Fans of Moonn’s videos might yearn for more disturbing imagery, similar to the oddities found in her original content. Although the demo includes a few unsettling scenes, some players will hope for more freakish characters and nightmarish scenarios that genuinely send shivers down their spines. The development team has an opportunity to strike the right balance between terror and gameplay since Excuse Me Sir operates as a trial-and-error experience.

Excuse Me Sir is currently available to play for free on itch.io, giving fans and thrill-seekers alike a chance to immerse themselves in Moonn’s creepy universe. Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or a newcomer to the horror genre, this game promises to deliver a unique and chilling experience that will leave you wanting more.

