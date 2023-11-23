New Article: Celebrating Extraordinary Women: Duvall’s Journey of Inspiration

Rachel Duvall, a remarkable woman from Bay County, Florida, was recently honored as the winner of our local Remarkable Women contest. As the victor, she had the opportunity to represent our region in a nationwide competition held in Los Angeles.

The experience was nothing short of extraordinary for Duvall, who found herself immersed in a world where she was treated like a celebrity. From the moment she arrived in California, she was met with VIP treatment, including a poolside reception, a glamorous tour of Hollywood, and a special presentation honoring Remarkable Women.

Duvall, with her humble and grateful demeanor, expressed how deeply touched she was the entire experience. She attributed her recognition to the incredible work being done numerous women in her community. As the founder of Humble House Ministries, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides faith-based transitional recovery programs for women, she has witnessed firsthand the incredible impact these programs have on individuals seeking support and guidance.

During an interview with News 13’s Kelsey Peck, Duvall reflected on her journey and encouraged others in the area to take a moment and nominate a remarkable woman in their lives. She emphasized how a simple nomination can make someone’s day and urged everyone to seize the opportunity to share inspiring stories.

Nominations for Nexstar’s Remarkable Women contest, which aims to celebrate Women’s History Month, are currently being accepted. In March, the finalists will be announced, and one exceptional woman will represent the Panhandle in the national contest held in Los Angeles.

In addition to recognition, News 13 also donates $1,000 to a charity chosen the Remarkable Women winner. Duvall’s selflessness shone through as she chose to donate the check to Jacob’s House Ministries, a transitional recovery program for men that aligns with her own organization’s mission.

Be part of this celebration of extraordinary women – take a minute to nominate someone who inspires you. Together, let’s continue to uplift and empower exceptional individuals who make a difference in their communities.

FAQ

1. What is the Remarkable Women contest?

The Remarkable Women contest is an initiative organized Nexstar as part of its celebration of Women’s History Month. It aims to recognize and honor extraordinary women from various communities across the United States.

2. How can I nominate a remarkable woman?

To nominate a remarkable woman, visit the nomination page provided News 13. The nomination process typically spans a specific period, so make sure to check the deadline for submissions.

3. When will the finalists be announced?

The finalists will be revealed in March, coinciding with Women’s History Month. News 13 will announce the chosen individuals who will go on to compete in the national contest in Los Angeles.