Patrick Kane Nearing Season Debut, Expects Slow Return to Game Speed

Patrick Kane, forward for the Detroit Red Wings, participated in his first full practice on Monday after almost eight months of recovery following hip resurfacing surgery. While fans are eager to see him back on the ice, coach Derek Lalonde believes it is ambitious to expect him to make his season debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Kane himself believes that a more realistic timeline for his return would be Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks. He acknowledges that it may take a few games for him to regain his game speed and adjust to playing at the NHL level again. However, he remains confident and patient in his recovery process.

During practice, Kane skated on a line with Joe Veleno and Alex DeBrincat. Lalonde expressed the importance of giving Kane ample practice time to adjust to the team’s system. He believes it will be a smooth transition due to Kane’s experience and hockey IQ.

Kane has also been impressed with the camaraderie of his new team, noting that they seem to have a lot of fun together both on and off the ice. He draws parallels to his success with the Chicago Blackhawks, where close relationships among teammates played a crucial role.

Reflecting on his surgery, Kane draws inspiration from tennis star Andy Murray, who had a similar procedure in 2018 and has experienced a successful recovery. Kane is optimistic about the future of hip resurfacing in the NHL and believes more players will opt for this treatment in the coming years.

As Kane gets acclimated to his new surroundings in Detroit, he is mindful of being recognized fans and wearing his former team’s jersey. He aims to keep a low profile but appreciates the support he receives from fans.

In Tuesday’s game against the Sabres, goaltender Alex Lyon will start for the Red Wings. Fans eagerly await Kane’s highly anticipated season debut and hope to see him on the ice very soon.