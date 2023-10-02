After 5: How to Watch After Everything Online and When to Expect it on Netflix

After Everything, also known as After 5, is the fifth and final installment in the popular After movie series. Unlike the previous films, this one is not based on a novel Anna Todd, but instead an original story written and directed Castille Landon.

The film follows the story of Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), two star-crossed lovers who are initially broken up at the start of the film. Hardin is determined to win Tessa back and travels to Lisbon to find her, only to be intercepted an old flame named Nathalie (Mimi Keene), leading to a love triangle.

If you’re eagerly anticipating After Everything, here’s what you need to know about how to watch it online and when to expect it on Netflix.

The digital release date for After Everything is Tuesday, October 3rd. Starting from this day, you can purchase the film on various digital platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play. The price may vary depending on the platform, but as of now, you can pre-order After Everything on Apple TV for $24.99.

As for its availability on Netflix, the release date has not yet been announced. However, based on the previous After movies, we can speculate that After Everything will likely be available on Netflix around December 2023 or January 2024. For a more detailed analysis of this prediction, you can refer to Decider’s Josh Sorokach’s breakdown of the previous After Netflix releases.

If you can’t wait a few more months to find out what happens to Tessa and Hardin, you have the option to purchase After Everything on digital platforms starting from tomorrow.

Sources: Anna Todd’s After book series, Castille Landon’s After Everything film