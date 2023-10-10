Indian Police Use Little-Known Law to Challenge WhatsApp Encryption

Summary: The Tripura Police in India has invoked a little-known provision of the country’s information technology laws to attempt to uncover the origin of a viral message sent on WhatsApp. The police obtained a court order under Rule 4(2) of the 2021 Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, which allows for the identification of the “first originator” of a message in cases involving serious crimes. WhatsApp, which prides itself on end-to-end encryption, has challenged the order in the Tripura high court, raising concerns about privacy, social media companies, and law enforcement. The case has wider implications and could set a precedent for future disputes regarding traceability and encryption.

In May, a fake resignation letter with the forged signature of the Tripura chief minister went viral on social media. The post was shared on Facebook and originated from a WhatsApp group. Tripura Police investigated the matter, registered a case, and sought to identify the first originator of the message. The police used Rule 4(2) to request WhatsApp’s assistance in tracing the origin of the post. WhatsApp initially resisted but later approached the Tripura high court to overturn the traceability order. The high court granted a stay, and the case is ongoing.

WhatsApp’s stance on end-to-end encryption has been consistent. The company has maintained that it cannot trace the origin of messages without compromising user privacy and security. The outcome of this case could impact how social media companies handle requests for user data and the balance between privacy and law enforcement needs. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of encryption and the ability of law enforcement agencies to investigate and prevent crimes in the digital age.

