Somy Ali Claims Her Instagram Account Was Hacked After Slamming Salman Khan

Somy Ali, the actress who recently made headlines for her scathing Instagram post against Salman Khan, is now saying that her account was hacked. In a statement to a news portal, she clarified that she did not post anything derogatory and that her recent post was actually a celebration of Ganpati, a festival she cherishes. She explained that she was missing the festivities and decided to share her sentiments online. However, she revealed that her Instagram account has been compromised multiple times in the past.

According to Somy, being a victim of account hacking is unfortunately a common occurrence in today’s digital landscape. She emphasized how easily social media accounts can be hacked, stating that anyone who is internet savvy knows this. Somy has taken immediate action changing all her passwords to secure her account further.

The post from Somy’s account, in which she criticized Salman Khan, has now been deleted. In her previous post, she claimed that Salman used to physically abuse her and his other ex-girlfriends, including Sangeeta Bijlani.

While it may be difficult for some to believe her explanation, Somy’s experience sheds light on the vulnerability and risks associated with social media accounts. It serves as a reminder to maintain strong security measures and to be cautious about the content we share online.

Source: ETimes

Sources: ETimes