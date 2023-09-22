The Controversial Relationship Between Salman Khan and Somy Ali

Salman Khan and Somy Ali were once in a relationship that garnered attention and ended on a sour note. Recently, Somy Ali shared a throwback picture of herself and made some nasty remarks about Salman and his father, Salim Khan. She accused Salman of taking advantage of her when she was just a 16-year-old child and called him disgusting, much like his father who allegedly abused his mother for years.

According to Somy, Salman couldn’t even protect his own mother from abuse, despite witnessing it as a child. She claimed that Salman had a history of violence, mentioning names like Shaheen, Sangeeta, and herself. Somy even revealed that Katrina Kaif had reached out to her during her master’s program, which implies that Salman’s infidelity extended to other relationships as well.

In an interview, Somy also stated that Salman had cheated on his then-fiance Sangeeta Bijlani with her. She caught them together after Salman and Sangeeta got engaged, and Somy believes this was karma catching up to him. It seems that history repeated itself when Salman did the same thing to Somy later on.

The controversy surrounding Salman and Somy’s relationship sheds light on the complexities and challenges faced individuals in the public eye. It serves as a reminder that fame and success do not exempt someone from personal hardships and flawed behavior.

Unfortunately, this controversy raises more questions than it answers. It remains to be seen how Salman will respond to these allegations and whether or not there will be any further developments in this matter. Until then, the public can only speculate and form their own opinions based on the available information.

