Woman Convicted for Throwing Food at Chipotle Employee Vows to Pay Debt

Summary: Rosemary Hayne, who was sentenced to work at a fast-food restaurant after throwing her Chipotle order at an employee, expresses her commitment to paying her debt to the justice system. Despite the highly publicized incident, Hayne hopes to move past this episode and reintegrate into society.

In a recent interview, Rosemary Hayne, the woman convicted of assaulting a Chipotle employee throwing food at her, spoke out about her regretful actions. Hayne, a service industry veteran herself, expressed her sincere apologies for the incident that landed her in court and garnered attention on social media. Although she acknowledged feeling mistreated as a customer, she refused to make any excuses for her behavior and vowed to fulfill her unusual judicial punishment.

Hayne emphasized that the incident did not reflect her true character, and those who know her can attest to that fact. She recognizes the impact of her actions on the victim, Emily Russell, who reported feeling traumatized and ultimately quitting her job following the confrontation.

In response to the incident, Parma municipal court judge Timothy Gilligan found Hayne guilty and sentenced her to six months in jail. However, half of the term was suspended, and she was given an opportunity to work off the remaining sentence spending at least 20 hours a week at a fast-food restaurant. Hayne expressed her plan to secure employment in a restaurant, allowing her to complete most of her sentence through work rather than serving time in jail.

Hayne apologized to Judge Gilligan and acknowledged that there was no excuse for her behavior. She also expressed her desire to move on from the incident, admitting that the unwanted attention from the viral video and media coverage has been overwhelming. Hayne declined to disclose where she would be working her sentence off, as she wishes to avoid further public scrutiny.

Despite the negative consequences of her actions, Hayne remains committed to paying her debt to the justice system and hopes to regain a sense of normalcy after completing her sentence.