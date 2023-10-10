The European Union’s foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Oman to discuss continued financial assistance to the Palestinian territories. The meeting was called after a top European Commission official, Olivér Várhelyi, halted aid to the region, causing confusion and anger. In a statement, Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, emphasized the importance of sustained financial support for UNRWA, the United Nations relief agency working with the Palestinians, and humanitarian and development support for the occupied territories.

The EU has traditionally been the largest donor to the Palestinian territories, including Gaza, which has been under blockade Israel and Egypt since 2007. The funding is crucial for Palestinians to pay salaries, pensions, and provide essential services like healthcare and clean water. The decision Várhelyi to suspend aid unilaterally, without the approval of member states, sparked criticism from Ireland, Spain, and Luxembourg. The move was seen as a collective punishment that would put the lives of countless Palestinians at risk.

While the European Commission was initially thrown into chaos the conflicting statements, Borrell clarified that the EU would not suspend “due payments” to the territories, though the definition of “due” remains unclear. Aid and human rights groups applauded Borrell’s stance, highlighting that the suspension of aid would be alarming and unacceptable.

Germany, however, announced the suspension of bilateral development aid to the Palestinians, and Austria stated that €19 million in funding would be put on hold. Meanwhile, Italy and other countries have expressed their support for continuing the aid payments. The issue of ensuring that funds do not reach Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group the EU and other countries, remains a concern.

Sources:

– The Globe and Mail

– United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)