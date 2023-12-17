Beloved Kalamazoo Bakery Closes its Doors After 62 Years

In a bittersweet announcement, the iconic Boonzaaijer Bakery in Kalamazoo, MI revealed that it will be shutting down operations at the end of the month, marking the end of an era for the local community. The decision to close the bakery, which has been serving customers for over six decades, was not taken lightly the owners.

The founders of the bakery, Karel and Maria Boonzaaijer, opened their doors on South Burdick Street in 1961 after immigrating from the Netherlands. Their daughter, Maria Horjus, along with her husband Marty, took over the business 28 years ago and continued the family tradition. Known for their exquisite cakes and pastries, the bakery moved to its current location on E. Cork St. in 2002.

The Horjus family expressed their gratitude to the loyal customers who have supported them throughout the years. They shared that each cake, pastry, and cookie was made with love and cherished the moments they shared with their customers on birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions. The outpouring of well wishes and memories from the community since the announcement is a testament to the bakery’s impact on the lives of its patrons.

While the closure is undoubtedly a sad occasion, the owners believe it is the right time to move on to the next chapter. After nearly three decades of hard work, it is now time for Marty to retire. Until the bakery’s final day of service on December 23rd, customers will still be able to visit the bakery from Tuesday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Boonzaaijer Bakery leaves behind a rich legacy in Kalamazoo, bringing joy and sweetness to countless families over the years. As the community bids farewell to this beloved establishment, the memories and flavors created within the bakery’s walls will forever linger in the hearts of its loyal customers.