Africa’s SVOD Market Poised for Significant Growth with Netflix and Showmax in the Lead

According to a recent report ResearchAndMarkets.com, Africa is set to experience a remarkable surge in SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) subscriptions in the coming years. While the United States may be showing signs of saturation, Africa’s SVOD market is on the verge of a significant growth trajectory, with subscriptions projected to reach 18 million 2029, more than doubling the current number of 8 million in 2023.

This forecast highlights the immense potential of the African SVOD market, even though penetration rates are still relatively low. By 2029, it is estimated that only 7.7% of TV households in Africa will have at least one SVOD subscription.

The report also reveals an interesting battle brewing between global streaming giant Netflix and local contender Showmax. Showmax, armed with a rich collection of local content and sports rights, has expanded its content offerings securing access to NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, and HBO content. On the other hand, Netflix is expected to see a substantial growth in its subscriber base, reaching 7.55 million 2029, a significant increase from its 3.4 million subscribers at the end of 2023. Showmax closely follows Netflix, with a projected 4.40 million paying subscribers 2029, nearly tripling its subscriber count from 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is SVOD?

SVOD stands for Subscription Video on Demand, which is a service that allows users to stream video content on demand paying a recurring subscription fee.

What is the SVOD growth projection for Africa?

The SVOD subscriptions in Africa are expected to reach 18 million 2029, up from 8 million in 2023.

Which platforms are leading the SVOD market in Africa?

Netflix and Showmax are leading the charge in Africa’s SVOD market. Netflix is projected to have 7.55 million subscribers 2029, while Showmax is expected to have 4.40 million pay subscribers the same year.

What factors contribute to the growth of the SVOD market in Africa?

The growth of the SVOD market in Africa can be attributed to factors such as increased internet penetration, growing adoption of smart devices, expanding content libraries, and the availability of local and international content.

