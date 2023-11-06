Africa’s SVOD Market Poised for Exponential Growth, Netflix and Showmax Emerge as Key Players

The African continent is experiencing a significant surge in SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) subscriptions, according to a recent report ResearchAndMarkets.com. While the SVOD market in the United States is reaching maturity, Africa is on the brink of a notable growth trajectory, with subscriptions projected to reach 18 million 2029, up from 8 million at the end of 2023.

Despite the rapid growth, SVOD penetration in Africa is still relatively low, with only 7.7% of TV households expected to have at least one subscription 2029. However, this provides a huge opportunity for SVOD platforms to expand their user base and tap into the continent’s vast untapped market.

Netflix, the global streaming giant, is predicted to have a subscriber base of 7.55 million in Africa 2029, an increase of 3.4 million subscribers from the end of 2023. Showmax, a local contender, is closely following with an estimated 4.40 million paying subscribers 2029, nearly tripling its subscriber count from 2023. Showmax has made significant strides securing access to content from major international studios such as NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, and HBO. This gives it a competitive advantage, especially with its emphasis on local content and sports rights.

The report also highlights that the SVOD market in Anglophone Africa is becoming a battleground between global giant Netflix and local contender Showmax. This competition between the two players is expected to intensify as they strive to capture a larger share of the rapidly growing African SVOD market.

In conclusion, as Africa’s SVOD market continues to expand, Netflix and Showmax have emerged as key players driving this growth. With the availability of more localized content and strategic partnerships, these platforms are well-positioned to dominate the African streaming landscape in the coming years.

