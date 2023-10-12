Charity Amaka Ekezie: From Homelessness to Social Media Influencer

Charity Amaka Ekezie, once unemployed and homeless, has risen to become one of Africa’s leading social media influencers. Invited to the 2023 Grand Challenges Annual Meeting the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Charity is now considered Africa’s Queen of TikTok. With over 3.1 million followers on TikTok and a significant presence on other platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, she uses her influence to dispel negative stereotypes about Africa and educate people.

Charity’s journey to success was not an easy one. Despite studying journalism and interning at a radio station, she struggled to find a job for nine years. She faced low moments and battled depression, but her life took a turn when she joined TikTok during the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdowns provided an opportunity for her content to go viral, and she soon gained a loyal following.

What sets Charity apart is her ability to create content that appeals to diverse audiences. She presents herself as an African, showcasing different African cultures and attire in her videos. She aims to portray the unity of Africa while celebrating its diversity. Understanding her audience’s preferences and time zones, Charity tailors her content accordingly, ensuring she delivers what her followers want.

As an influencer, Charity attends brand events, travels to various locations for content creation, and edits and schedules posts to suit her audience’s needs. While she acknowledges the importance of influencers, she believes legacy media should adapt to social media platforms to reach the younger generation. She makes most of her money through brand partnerships and event promotions, as African content creators do not currently receive direct payment from the platforms.

Charity’s story is one of perseverance and hope. She encourages others not to give up on their dreams, emphasizing that blessings can come from unexpected places. Though her journey to success was delayed, she believes that anyone can find a career in their desired field if they remain determined and resilient.

