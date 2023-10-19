The Struggle of Telecom Companies in Africa’s Online Streaming Industry

The online streaming industry in Africa has undergone a significant shift since the arrival of global streaming giants like Netflix and Showmax. Prior to 2016, telecom companies dominated the market with their own streaming apps, offering movies, TV shows, and sports to their users. However, these apps have since struggled to compete and have been shutting down as they fail to provide specialized content and keep up with the evolving streaming landscape.

One example is Vodacom’s streaming platform, Video Play, which closed down in 2022 due to the rapid evolution of content streaming. Video Play held a 17% market share in Sub-Saharan Africa and was once the region’s third-largest streaming platform. Similarly, Telkom shut down its streaming service, TelkomONE, and later relaunched it as SABC+ under the ownership of the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

Econet’s streaming platform, Kwese TV, was shut down in 2019 due to a foreign exchange shortage, while Cell C closed its platform, Black, after investing $80 million with little growth. MTN’s streaming platform, VU, was closed down in 2017. The lack of quality content has been cited as the main reason these telecom companies failed to attract Africa’s 550 million internet users to their streaming services.

In contrast, streaming giants like Netflix and Showmax have invested significantly in content production in Africa. Netflix has invested $175 million in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, with a focus on licensing local content and commissioning original shows. Showmax, on the other hand, benefits from its parent company MultiChoice, which has been the leading producer of African content for years, dedicating a significant budget to local content.

The shift away from licensed content to original productions has made it even more challenging for telecom companies to compete. Major studios like Disney now keep their content exclusive to their streaming platforms, making it harder for telecom companies to find content for their apps. Additionally, scaling a streaming business requires substantial upfront capital and patience, with significant losses expected in the early years.

In conclusion, telecom companies in Africa’s online streaming industry have struggled to compete with streaming giants like Netflix and Showmax. The lack of quality content, the shift towards original productions, and the high costs involved in scaling a streaming business have led to the closure of many telecom-owned streaming platforms. The success of Netflix and Showmax, who have heavily invested in content production, further highlights the challenges faced telecom companies in this industry.

Sources: Rest of World