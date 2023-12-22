Africa’s Slow Split: A Geological Journey Through Time

A geological journey spanning millions of years is taking place in Africa, slowly but surely splitting the continent in two. The East African Rift System (EARS), an expansive rift stretching across multiple countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, and Tanzania, is at the heart of this colossal breakup. Although this process will unfold over an inconceivable span of time, it is predicted that a new ocean will eventually emerge between the Somalian and Nubian plates, effectively separating East Africa from the rest of the continent.

Contrary to viral claims, the crack that appeared in Kenya back in 2018 does not signify an imminent split of Africa. It is merely a localized manifestation of the ongoing rifting activity within the EARS. This rift system has been in motion for approximately 25 million years, with the crack in Kenya serving as a small reminder of the greater tectonic forces at work.

In the distant future, around 5 to 10 million years from now, the landscape of East Africa will be drastically transformed. As the EARS continues to evolve, a new ocean will form, reshaping the continent we know today. The eastern shoulder of Africa will separate, and a vast sea will disconnect East Africa from its neighboring regions.

These geological changes may appear inconceivable to our human timescale, but they remind us that Earth’s surface is in a constant state of flux. The puzzle pieces of tectonic plates that make up our planet are constantly on the move, albeit gradually. Looking back, we can witness dramatic splits like that of South America and Africa around 138 million years ago, where their coastlines still bear the evidence of their once-unified existence.

While it remains uncertain if humanity will bear witness to the complete transformation of Africa, these geological processes exemplify the profound forces that shape our planet. They serve as a reminder of the dynamic nature of Earth, where seemingly immovable landmasses shift and change over epochs beyond our comprehension.