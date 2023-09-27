Africa-Focused Music Streaming Service Mdundo Sees Surge in Revenue and Monthly Active Users

Africa-focused music streaming service Mdundo has experienced significant growth in both revenue and monthly active users (MAUs), according to its recently released annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The company reported a 239% year-on-year jump in revenue from paid subscriptions, with subscription revenue now accounting for 35% of its total revenue. Mdundo also recorded a 23.2% increase in MAUs, reaching a total of 26.6 million users at the end of June.

Mdundo’s subscription revenue surged from DKK 7.2 million ($1.02 million) in the previous fiscal year to DKK 12.6 million ($1.78 million) in the current fiscal year. The company aims to raise 40% of its revenue from subscriptions going forward and expects to log a positive EBITDA 2025.

In addition to the growth in subscriptions, Mdundo also saw an increase in advertising revenue, which rose 37% year-on-year. Despite currency fluctuations affecting revenue growth, the company remains satisfied with its performance and is on track to meet its target of 35 million MAUs the end of the next fiscal year, representing a 32% year-on-year increase.

Mdundo’s focus on key markets such as Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, and South Africa has contributed to its rapid growth. The company has formed partnerships with major telecom providers in these markets, giving it access to a customer base of 185 million people. Mdundo’s commitment to delivering locally relevant service and content has also been integral to its success, as approximately 80% of all music consumed in its key markets is African catalog.

With Africa’s music consumption and revenue experiencing rapid growth, Mdundo aims to emerge as the foremost pan-African music service and provide a legal and accessible alternative for the mass market in Africa.

Sources: Mdundo Annual Report, Music Business Worldwide