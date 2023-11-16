2024 AFL Fixture: Winners and Losers of the Season

The AFL 2024 fixture has been released, and it has brought both excitement and disappointment for teams as they analyze their upcoming matches. With 18 teams playing 23 games across a 24-round season, there are bound to be some challenging matchups. However, the AFL uses a weighted rule to determine who plays each other twice, taking into account the previous year’s ladder and finals results.

One of the winners of the 2024 AFL fixture is the Gold Coast Suns. After a disappointing season and landing in the bottom four, the Suns have been handed the easiest draw the AFL. They will have double-up matches against three teams from the bottom six bracket, including Damien Hardwick’s former side, Richmond. Additionally, they will face North Melbourne and West Coast Eagles twice. While they don’t have many primetime games, the Suns have a favorable start to the season with only one true away game in the first six rounds.

Geelong is also among the winners of the fixture. Despite their slide to 12th place last season, the Cats have a relatively easier draw. They will face only one top-six team twice, Carlton. Geelong has dominated their previous matchups with Carlton, winning 12 out of their last 15 meetings. On the other end, they have double-ups against North Melbourne and Hawthorn, teams they defeated convincingly last season.

Though these teams have received favorable draws, they still face challenges. The Suns will encounter top-four teams after thees, and Geelong will compete against middle-six sides that are direct rivals for a spot in the finals.

While some teams may feel fortunate with their fixtures, others may be disappointed. It’s important to remember that the fixture can change from season to season based on the weighted rule system. As the 2024 AFL season approaches, fans can anticipate exciting matchups and fierce competition on the field.

