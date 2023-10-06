MMA Schedule for Saturday: AFL 32 – Madrid and More

If you’re a fan of MMA, then Saturday is shaping up to be an exciting day. There are several events scheduled for the day, including AFL 32 – Madrid, taking place on DAZN. Additionally, you can catch other MMA fights on platforms like ESPN+, Fubo, and DAZN.

First up on the schedule is Oktagon 47. Scheduled for 12:00 PM ET, this event is a part of the Oktagon MMA league. Fans can tune in on DAZN to catch all the action.

Next, don’t miss AFL 32 – Madrid. This event is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET and is a part of the Ansgar Fighting League. Those interested can watch it on DAZN.

Later in the day, there’s UFC Fight Night to look forward to. While the specific details of this event are not mentioned, it’s definitely a must-watch for MMA enthusiasts.

In terms of late-night events, LXF 11 is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET. This event is a part of the Lights Out Xtreme Fighting league and can be seen on the fubo Sports Network.

Finally, at 10:00 PM ET, there are two events to choose from. The first is 300: Nurmagomedov vs. Primus, which is a part of the Bellator MMA league. Fans can catch this event on Showtime. The second event at the same time is the Bellator MMA Championship Tournaments, also on Showtime.

Remember, if you want to stay updated on MMA action all year long, platforms like Fubo, ESPN+, and DAZN have got you covered.

