New and Creative Ways AFL Clubs are Revealing Their 2024 Season Fixtures

The first 15 rounds of the 2024 AFL season fixture have been released, and clubs are once again taking a creative approach when announcing their schedules. This year, clubs have used social media to unveil their fixtures in unique and captivating ways, showcasing their creativity and engaging with fans. Let’s take a look at some of the most innovative announcements from the AFL clubs for the upcoming season.

Carlton’s Napoleon Dynamite Style

Carlton FC decided to channel the popular film Napoleon Dynamite for their fixture reveal. They released a short video shot in the film’s style, creatively representing each club with visually pleasing still shots. To add a playful touch, there was even a cheeseboard-related dig at Melbourne. The Blues certainly caught the attention of fans with their quirky approach.

Collingwood’s Ikea Catalogue

The reigning champions, Collingwood FC, opted for an Ikea catalogue-themed fixture announcement. Each team was abstractly represented a product, with GWS symbolized an extractor hood. This clever reference nodded to the club’s victory song lyrics (“big big sound”), and amusingly, the extent of Ikea’s sponsorship involvement remains a mystery.

GWS’ Poetic Announcement

GWS Giants went for a more artistic approach, offering fans a five-minute video of defender/midfielder Cooper Hamilton reciting a poem. While some fans may find this a bit lengthy, the Giants’ dedication to creativity is evident. Carlton couldn’t help but poke fun at the video’s length in the comments but still appreciated the effort.

Sydney and Fremantle’s Interactive Tactics

Following the lead of other sports leagues, Sydney Swans and Fremantle Dockers incorporated interactive engagement in their fixture reveals. The Swans asked tourists around Sydney, who were unfamiliar with Aussie Rules, to guess clubs based on logos. The result was an amusing and light-hearted video. Similarly, Fremantle asked fans for their thoughts on AFL clubs, creating a style video that added an extra layer of fan involvement.

North Melbourne’s Video Game Nostalgia

North Melbourne FC chose to take fans on a trip down memory lane referencing the popular AFL Live 2004 video game. They released a video mimicking the game’s commentary, featuring a playful banter between fictional commentators. This nostalgic approach added a touch of sentimentality for long-time fans.

Overall, AFL clubs continue to find new and engaging ways to announce their season fixtures. From film references to poetic recitals and interactive engagement, these clubs showcase their dedication to their fans and creativity in the digital age.

FAQ

What is the AFL?

The AFL, or Australian Football League, is the preeminent professional Australian rules football league in Australia. It features 18 teams from areas across the country and is widely regarded as the most popular spectator sport in Australia.

When does the AFL season start?

The AFL season typically commences in late March or early April and runs until the end of September. The specific dates can vary slightly each year based on scheduling and other factors.

How do AFL clubs reveal their season fixtures?

AFL clubs have increasingly used social media platforms to creatively announce their season fixtures. Many clubs produce videos or images that capture the attention of fans and showcase the uniqueness and personality of their team. These announcements often incorporate popular culture references, interactive elements, or artistic presentations to engage with fans and generate excitement for the upcoming season.