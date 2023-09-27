Afghanistan Fast Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Announces Retirement from ODI Cricket

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has revealed that he will retire from One Day International (ODI) cricket after the upcoming World Cup in India. Naveen, who made his international debut in 2016, has played seven ODIs for Afghanistan, taking 14 wickets at an average of 25.42. While he continues to be a key player for the country in T20Is, having played 27 matches in the format, Naveen has not featured in an ODI since 2021.

To mentally and physically prepare for last year’s T20 World Cup, Naveen took a break from the 50-over format in 2022. However, he has been actively participating in various T20 leagues around the world, including the IPL, LPL, BBL, and PSL.

Naveen’s inclusion in Afghanistan’s 15-member squad for the World Cup marks his return to the ODI fold after more than two years. The 24-year-old is expected to be a vital part of Afghanistan’s pace attack, alongside fellow bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

In a message on social media, Naveen expressed that retiring from ODIs was not an easy decision for him. However, he made this choice to prolong his playing career. Naveen thanked the Afghanistan Cricket Board and his fans for their support, while also stating that he will continue to represent his country in T20 cricket.

Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign will commence on October 7 against Bangladesh in Dharamsala. Naveen-ul-Haq’s retirement from ODIs will mark the end of an era in his international career, but his contributions to Afghanistan’s cricket team, particularly in T20 cricket, will continue to be valued.

Definitions:

– ODI: One Day International cricket

– T20I: Twenty20 International cricket

– IPL: Indian Premier League

– LPL: Lanka Premier League

– BBL: Big Bash League

– PSL: Pakistan Super League

