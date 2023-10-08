Deadly Earthquakes Strike Afghanistan, Leaving Over 2,000 Dead and Thousands Injured

According to the Taliban administration, the recent earthquakes in Afghanistan have claimed the lives of over 2,000 people, with more than 9,000 others injured. These tremors, which occurred in the western part of the country near the city of Herat, marked the deadliest earthquake activity the nation has experienced in years.

The United States Geological Survey reported that one of the quakes had a magnitude of 6.3. In a year that has seen devastating tremors in Turkey and Syria, resulting in an estimated 50,000 deaths, the earthquakes in Afghanistan rank among the world’s most deadly seismic events.

The Ministry of Disasters in Afghanistan stated that 2,053 individuals lost their lives in the earthquakes, while 9,240 others were injured. Additionally, around 1,320 houses were damaged or destroyed. The death toll rose significantly from the initial report of 500 fatalities provided the Red Crescent.

Efforts to rescue and provide relief to the affected areas are underway, with ten rescue teams actively operating in the region. The Taliban political office in Qatar emphasized the urgent need for food, drinking water, medicine, clothes, and tents.

The city of Herat suffered structural damage, including cracks in medieval minarets and fallen tiles. This incident highlights the vulnerability of Afghanistan, a country prone to powerful earthquakes due to its geographical location and mountainous terrain.

Emergency response and relief operations in Afghanistan are further challenged the country’s war-torn history, resulting in poor infrastructure and limited resources. The nation’s healthcare system heavily relies on foreign aid, which has significantly diminished since the Taliban takeover. Diplomatic concerns, particularly regarding restrictions on women imposed the Islamist government, have led to decreased financial support from international donors.

The World Health Organization reported that there are 202 public health facilities in the province of Herat, with the main regional hospital accommodating 500 casualties. The majority of these facilities are smaller health centers, and logistical difficulties are impeding operations in remote areas.

As search and rescue efforts continue, the full extent of casualties in these remote locations remains unknown.

Sources: Reuters, United States Geological Survey, World Health Organization