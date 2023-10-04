David Beckham Revealed: A Complex Portrait of the Soccer Star

David Beckham is known globally as a former England soccer captain, married to Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and now the owner of Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer club. However, a new Netflix documentary directed Fisher Stevens sheds light on lesser-known aspects of the soccer star’s life.

The documentary explores the phenomenon of “Brand Beckham” that took the world storm in the 1990s and 2000s, propelling David and Victoria to international stardom that extended far beyond their celebrity careers. Despite being married to one of the most recognizable figures in soccer, Victoria reveals in the documentary that she is “not into football” and never will be.

The documentary also delves into the early days of David and Victoria’s relationship, filled with secret meetings and stolen kisses in cars. While they recount their initial encounters, it is clear that their marriage weathered a storm when allegations of David’s affair surfaced in 2004. Both David and Victoria speak about the impact of the media scrutiny on their relationship and the difficult times they faced.

In addition to exploring their relationship, the documentary addresses the dark period in Beckham’s career following his red card in the 1998 World Cup. The abuse and backlash he experienced left him feeling vulnerable and depressed, leading to self-doubt that still lingers 25 years later.

However, the documentary also reveals a more lighthearted side of Beckham’s life post-retirement from football. In his free time, he has taken up beekeeping and cooking. The series showcases Beckham’s passion for both hobbies, highlighting his humorous side and his dedication to spending quality time with his family.

Overall, the documentary offers a nuanced and complex portrayal of David Beckham, shedding light on aspects of his life that go beyond the public persona. From the highs and lows of his career to the intimate moments shared with his family, viewers gain a deeper understanding of the man behind the iconic brand.

Source: CNN