Revelations About David and Victoria Beckham in New Documentary

The new Netflix documentary about David Beckham reveals some surprising details about the soccer star and his wife, Victoria Beckham. Despite being married to one of the most recognizable figures in the sport, Victoria admits that she is “not into football” and never will be. The documentary explores the early days of their relationship, with the couple recalling their first meeting and their attempts to keep their romance a secret.

One of the most challenging periods in their marriage was when allegations of David’s affair surfaced in 2004. While they don’t address the specific content of the allegations, both David and Victoria speak about the impact it had on their relationship and how they fought to save their marriage. It was a difficult time for both of them, with Victoria describing it as feeling like the world was against them.

The documentary also delves into the immense pressure and public backlash that David faced after receiving a red card during the 1998 World Cup. The abuse he received left him feeling vulnerable and alone, leading to a period of clinical depression. Even 25 years later, he still beats himself up about it.

In his life post-retirement, David has taken up beekeeping and cooking as hobbies. The documentary shows him beekeeping and jokingly suggesting the honey should be called “Golden Bees,” referencing his nickname “Golden Balls.” Lego is another hobby he enjoys. The documentary ends with him cooking with his family, reflecting on the importance of spending time together.

The documentary also touches on moments where professional commitments affected important family events. One example is when David had to break the news to Victoria that their son’s birth would clash with a photoshoot with Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez. Victoria remembers feeling frustrated the situation.

Overall, the documentary offers a deeper insight into the lives of David and Victoria Beckham, shedding light on their experiences and struggles both in their relationship and in the public eye.

Source: CNN