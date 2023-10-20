AEW Wrestlers Konnan and Chris Jericho Stand Up Against Online Harassment and Conspiracy Theories

Late last night, former WCW star and AAA booker Konnan faced harassment on social media for his support of the COVID-19 vaccine. Konnan, who had contracted the virus earlier this year, shared that the vaccine had saved his life and dismissed the comments made the troll account. AEW star Chris Jericho came to his defense, offering to meet the harasser in person if they wished to discuss the matter further.

In response to the troll account, Jericho firmly stated, “You wanna talk s*** to my bro K-Dogg? I’ll give [you] my address and we can discuss [it] in person. And I’m totally serious. DM me motherf***er. [I’m] following your b**** ass now.”

The account in question appears to be focused on spreading conspiracy theories related to COVID-19. Konnan, who had faced complications from the illness and is currently in need of a kidney donation, has been open about his experience and the importance of getting vaccinated.

Jericho also addressed another user who criticized AEW CEO Tony Khan’s recent tweets. The user claimed that Jericho would never wrestle another “meaningful match” in his career and called Khan’s tweets nonsense. Jericho’s response was clear and direct, telling the user, “Hey Don, F*** right off.”

These responses from Konnan and Jericho come after Jericho defended Khan’s online activity and engagement with fans. Khan has been vocal on social media, especially during the recent rivalry between “AEW Dynamite” and “WWE NXT.” Jericho has shown support for Khan, stating that he believes Khan should be able to run the company as he sees fit, including being active on social media.

The AEW wrestlers are not afraid to stand up against online harassment and defend their beliefs. They have used their platforms to promote the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and to address conspiracy theories. In an industry that often faces criticism and negativity, Konnan and Jericho’s actions show their commitment to fighting for what they believe in.

Definitions:

– AEW: All Elite Wrestling, a professional wrestling promotion.

– COVID-19: The coronavirus disease that emerged in 2019, caused the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

– Troll account: An online account created to deliberately provoke, harass, or spread misinformation.

– Conspiracy theories: Beliefs or explanations that attribute events or situations to a secret, often sinister, and deceptive plot.

Sources:

– Source article (URL Removed)