Former AEW Women’s Champion Saraya Explains Her Social Media Break and Addresses Rumors

Former AEW Women’s Champion Saraya has recently addressed her quiet presence on social media and put to rest rumors surrounding AEW’s social media policies. In the past month, Saraya has only made a handful of posts on Twitter, mainly sharing photos from a recent photoshoot and promoting AEW All In 2024.

Taking to Twitter, Saraya revealed that she decided to take a break from social media her own choice. This announcement comes as speculation has been circulating about the reported role of Bryan Danielson on AEW’s “disciplinary committee.” It was initially reported that Danielson headed this committee, which advised Tony Khan on matters such as deciding to fire CM Punk and remained a part of it.

Rumors suggested that part of Danielson’s responsibilities on the committee included issuing fines for inappropriate social media conduct. Addressing a post that speculated Danielson’s involvement in her decreased tweeting activity, Saraya tweeted, “I took a long social media break. Not because anyone told me not to haha. Ain’t no one telling shit about my Twitter, I can do what I want.”

Saraya’s last appearance in the ring was on the December 1 edition of Rampage, where she teamed up with Ruby Soho and Anna Jay in a losing effort against Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Skye Blue. Since then, she has maintained a low profile on social media.

While Saraya has clarified her social media break and dismissed rumors of external influence on her Twitter activity, fans are eagerly waiting for her return to the ring.