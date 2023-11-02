Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Joins AEW With Wooooo! Energy Drink Deal

In a surprising turn of events, wrestling icon Ric Flair has made his debut in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a groundbreaking multi-year deal with Flair, solidifying his place in the organization and making Wooooo! Energy the exclusive energy drink of AEW.

Flair’s return to TBS, where his legendary rivalries with Sting took place over three decades ago, marks a historic moment for wrestling fans. The announcement comes as Sting prepares for retirement, with his final match set to take place at AEW Revolution in 2024.

Flair and Sting’s long-standing friendship and fierce rivalries have captivated wrestling audiences for years. Now, Flair’s world-renowned persona and his wealth of wrestling knowledge will contribute to AEW’s programming and global reach.

Under the multi-year deal, Wooooo! Energy will be prominently featured in AEW events. Select host venues will offer the clean energy drink at concession stands, allowing fans to experience the adrenaline boost firsthand. The wrestlers’ locker rooms will be stocked with Wooooo! Energy, and viewers at home will spot the beverage on the announcers’ desk during live broadcasts.

For those unable to attend AEW events, Wooooo! Energy can be ordered through the brand’s website, woooooenergy.com, ensuring that fans everywhere can enjoy the excitement associated with the legendary catchphrase.

AEW President Tony Khan expressed his honor in welcoming Ric Flair and Wooooo! Energy to the organization, remarking on Flair’s legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Khan emphasized the significance of Flair’s presence as Sting brings his iconic career to a close on TBS, with Flair his side.

The partnership between AEW, Ric Flair, and Wooooo! Energy is more than just a business arrangement; it promises to deliver unforgettable moments for wrestling enthusiasts across generations. Together, they aim to create those extraordinary “Wooooo!” moments that unite fans, electrify arenas, and leave an indelible mark on the wrestling world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can I get Wooooo! Energy drink?

You can order Wooooo! Energy drink online through their official website, woooooenergy.com.

2. Will Wooooo! Energy be available at AEW events?

Yes, Wooooo! Energy will be available at select concession stands during AEW events at host venues.

3. Where can I watch AEW broadcasts?

AEW broadcasts can be watched on various platforms, including television networks and streaming services. Check your local listings or visit AEW’s official website for more information.

4. What is the significance of Ric Flair’s return to TBS?

Ric Flair’s return to TBS holds historical importance as it harkens back to his legendary rivalries with Sting that began over 35 years ago. It signifies a full circle moment for wrestling fans, as Flair and Sting reunite on the same network.

5. How long is Ric Flair’s multi-year deal with AEW?

The exact duration of Ric Flair’s multi-year deal with AEW has not been specified publicly.