Communication Mishaps: AEW’s Missed Opportunities

In the world of professional wrestling, communication is key – but sometimes, it can lead to missed opportunities. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the up-and-coming promotion founded in 2019, has had its fair share of communication mishaps that cost them potential new talent.

One such instance involved wrestler El Phantasmo, who recently revealed that he almost signed with AEW when they were in their early months. However, due to a lack of response from Cody Rhodes on WhatsApp, he ultimately chose to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling instead. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion explained that he had been in contact with Rhodes but never received a reply, leading him to explore other options.

El Phantasmo’s story sheds light on the importance of prompt and effective communication within the world of wrestling. Despite his interest in joining AEW, the lack of response from Rhodes pushed him towards New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he eventually debuted as a member of the famous Bullet Club.

Interestingly, El Phantasmo’s experience was not an isolated incident. According to Righteous Reg of Grapsody, there were other instances where AEW missed out on talented wrestlers due to poor communication. One notable example was CM Punk, who allegedly received texts from AEW after having already met with Tony Khan in person.

These communication mishaps serve as valuable lessons for AEW and other wrestling promotions. Prompt and clear communication channels are essential when it comes to signing and retaining talent. Wrestlers, like El Phantasmo, are constantly evaluating their options and will choose opportunities that offer clarity and responsiveness.

As AEW continues to grow and expand its roster, it is crucial for the promotion to learn from these past mistakes and ensure that all communication channels are thoroughly checked and promptly responded to. Wrestling is a fast-paced industry, and timely communication can be the difference between signing a promising talent and letting them slip away to another promotion.

Ultimately, the wrestling landscape is ever-changing, and promotions must adapt and evolve to stay competitive. Effective communication is an integral part of that process, ensuring that talent knows they are valued and that opportunities are not missed due to simple misunderstandings. It’s a lesson that AEW, and indeed all wrestling promotions, would do well to remember.