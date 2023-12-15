AEW Social Media Team Faces Backlash for Mistaken Identity on Twitter

The AEW social media team is receiving significant backlash after a recent blunder on their official Twitter account. In a now-deleted tweet, they misidentified AEW star Mark Briscoe as his late brother, Jay Briscoe.

The mistake occurred during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where Mark Briscoe participated in a singles match against Jay White as part of the Continental Classic Tournament. Instead of correctly acknowledging Mark Briscoe, the AEW Twitter account mistakenly named him as his deceased brother.

Fans quickly noticed the error and called out the social media team for the oversight. The insensitivity of the mistake was evident, as Mark Briscoe continues to grieve the loss of his brother. It was a painful reminder of Jay Briscoe’s tragic death in a car accident earlier this year.

This blunder comes after Mark Briscoe publicly called out the “WWE on FOX” social media account for appropriating The Briscoes’ iconic catchphrase, “DEM BOYZ,” to describe other wrestlers. He tagged Triple H in his post, urging him to address the matter.

Many fans are wondering if Mark Briscoe will respond with a similar level of outrage for the AEW social media team’s mistake. Given the emotional toll he has experienced due to his brother’s passing, it is understandable that he would be sensitive to any mishandling of his brother’s memory.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accuracy and sensitivity in social media communications, especially when it involves personal tragedies. AEW should take this opportunity to review their social media protocols and ensure that such mistakes do not happen again in the future.

In the meantime, we extend our sympathies to Mark Briscoe and hope that he finds solace amidst this difficult time.