AEW CEO Tony Khan Engages in Heated Exchange with Former WCW Star Disco Inferno

In a recent online altercation, AEW’s Tony Khan, the CEO and head honcho of the wrestling promotion, found himself in a heated exchange with former WCW star Glenn “Disco Inferno” Gilbertti. It all began when Gilbertti expressed his opinion that AEW’s shows need a reset, which prompted Khan to respond with a fiery comeback on social media.

Khan’s response to Gilbertti’s criticism was sharp and direct. He labeled Gilbertti as an “irrelevant parasite” and accused him of being out of touch with the entire pro wrestling community. Khan’s roster members also chimed in, with former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara showing his support commenting “FACTS” in response to Khan’s tweet.

Gilbertti, however, was not one to back down easily. He retorted with a counterargument, questioning the credibility of Khan’s scathing remarks towards him. Gilbertti wondered aloud how someone who is deemed irrelevant could possibly unite the wrestling community, raising doubts about the community itself in the process.

This clash between Khan and Gilbertti is not entirely surprising, as Gilbertti has been critical of AEW in the past. He has voiced his concerns about the weekly programming, particularly highlighting AEW Collision as an example of lackluster matches that audiences are not interested in. Additionally, Gilbertti has criticized the booking decisions around CM Punk.

Interestingly, Khan’s clash with Gilbertti occurred while he was promoting AEW Collision on social media. It is worth noting that Khan has not shied away from engaging in social media disputes in the past. In fact, he recently exchanged barbs with WWE, attracting criticism from Eric Bischoff, a former WCW executive, who believed Khan’s tweets were detrimental to his promotion’s image.

As tensions continue to rise in the wrestling world, it remains to be seen if this confrontation will have any further impact on AEW or its ongoing programming.