New Possibilities in Cloud Gaming and AI with Aethir’s Testnet Launch

Aethir, a web3 cloud infrastructure company, has reached a significant milestone with the launch of its testnet dedicated to cloud gaming and artificial intelligence (AI) on the Arbitrum platform. This development brings exciting opportunities for game developers and GPU resource providers in the industry.

By leveraging Aethir’s API, game developers gain the ability to upload their games and create instant cloud gaming portals. At the same time, Aethir’s blockchain browser allows developers and GPU providers to access onchain data efficiently. The unique aspect is that these GPU resource providers can now contribute their resources to the network and receive rewards in return.

Recognizing the importance of supporting developers and GPU providers, Aethir has established an operational support center as part of its ongoing efforts to scale the ecosystem. This ensures that the necessary assistance and guidance are available to all stakeholders.

Aethir’s Chief Technology Officer, Kyle Okamoto, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, “Aethir’s testnet marks a major milestone in the web3 cloud industry. With the support of the Web3 community, we are on the path to delivering a more equitable and developer-friendly internet, enabling innovative use cases such as cloud gaming and human-AI interaction.”

The use of Arbitrum as the foundation for Aethir’s testnet brings several advantages. By building on Arbitrum, Aethir addresses the challenges associated with cost and latency in delivering GPU computational loads. In addition, it enables low-latency performance and unlocks scalable GPU compute capabilities on a global scale.

Mark Rydon, Aethir’s co-founder and CEO, affirmed the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the relationship between AI, the gaming industry, and real-time cloud computing. He stated, “With the launch of the Aethir testnet, we are inviting developers and GPU resource providers to join us on this journey and experience the full potential of our innovative infrastructure.”

To encourage user engagement and collect valuable feedback, Aethir has provided access to its testnet for users to try out. Users are encouraged to share their experiences and provide feedback through the dedicated Testnet Discord channel.

