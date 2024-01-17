Karina of aespa Sets Record as the Quickest 4th Generation Female Idol to Amass over 10 Million Instagram Followers

In the realm of K-pop, social media platforms have become crucial indicators of an idol’s popularity, none more so than Instagram, a global stage where stars connect with their devoted fans. Setting a new record, aespa member Karina has managed to reach the impressive milestone of accumulating over 10 million followers on Instagram, faster than any other female idol from the 4th generation.

At the early hours of January 13th, approximately at 3 AM KST, Karina surpassed the coveted 10 million followers mark on Instagram. This achievement is all the more remarkable considering that she only opened her personal Instagram account on May 22nd, 2023, a mere 235 days prior to reaching the milestone.

Undoubtedly, surpassing the 10 million followers benchmark on Instagram is no small feat. Karina’s accomplishment as the fastest 4th generation female idol to achieve this milestone is a testament to the profound impact she has had on the K-pop scene since aespa’s debut.

Fans of Karina and aespa will undoubtedly eagerly anticipate further updates from the talented idol. As she continues to make waves in the industry, one thing is certain: Karina’s influence shows no signs of slowing down.