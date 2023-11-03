New Lawsuit Filed Against Steven Tyler Alleging Sexual Assault

A new lawsuit has been filed against rock legend Steven Tyler, accusing him of sexual assault. The plaintiff, Jeanne Bellino, alleges that Tyler groped her without her consent in a New York City phone booth back in 1975. Bellino was only 17 years old at the time. While walking down 6th Avenue with friends and members of Aerosmith, Bellino claims that Tyler suddenly grabbed her hand and forced her into the phone booth. According to court documents, Tyler proceeded to sexually assault her, touching her body inappropriately and simulating sexual acts. Witnesses allegedly stood and laughed, without intervening.

Steven Tyler’s representative has not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.

This is not the first time Tyler has faced allegations of sexual assault. In the past, he was sued Julia Misley, who accused him of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Misley claims that she met Tyler at a concert when she was just 16 years old and that he engaged in criminal sexual conduct with her. Tyler, in his response to the lawsuit, stated that he had a consensual sexual relationship with Misley, despite her being underage at the time.

These allegations shed light on the issue of sexual misconduct in the music industry and the abuse of power powerful figures. It is crucial for survivors to come forward and seek justice, as it helps raise awareness about the prevalence of such behavior and holds perpetrators accountable.

FAQ:

Q: Who filed the lawsuit against Steven Tyler?

A: Jeanne Bellino filed the lawsuit against Steven Tyler.

Q: When did the alleged incident occur?

A: The alleged incident took place in 1975.

Q: Has Steven Tyler faced similar allegations before?

A: Yes, he has previously been sued for sexual assault Julia Misley.