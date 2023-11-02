New Sexual Assault Allegation Against Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler

A new sexual assault allegation has emerged against Aerosmith frontman, Steven Tyler. On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed in New York claiming that Tyler sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl during an encounter in the 1970s. The details of the incident were reported Rolling Stone, stating that Jeanne Bellino, a former child model, suffered “permanent emotional distress” and other conditions as a result of being groped and kissed against her will the now 75-year-old musician.

This is not the first lawsuit Tyler is facing, as last year he was sued in California for alleged sexual battery and assault of a minor. The earlier lawsuit, filed Julia Holcomb Misley, claimed that Tyler had a three-year relationship with her when she was just 16 years old during the same decade. It is alleged that Tyler used his influence as a prominent star to manipulate and sexually assault her over an extended period.

The recent lawsuit Bellino alleges that the incident occurred in the summer of 1975 when she was a teenager working on a fashion show in Manhattan. A friend arranged for her to meet Aerosmith at a nearby hotel, and it was during this meeting that she claims Tyler assaulted her. The lawsuit states that Tyler forcibly kissed her, groped her, and rubbed against her multiple times, causing her significant emotional and physical distress.

Tyler’s lawyer and the band’s representatives have not commented on the recent allegations, and further information regarding the case is yet to be revealed.

