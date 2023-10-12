Fitness App Developer Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms Inc. Alleging Project Termination

A fitness app developer, Andre Elijah, has recently filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. (META) claiming that his AEI Fitness app project was abruptly canceled just days before its scheduled launch. Elijah states that the project’s cancellation occurred right before the Meta Connect conference, where the app was due to be unveiled. This exposure would have potentially propelled his app to the top of the virtual reality (VR) fitness app market, potentially resulting in significant earnings.

Elijah alleges that Meta informed him of the project’s termination while preparing for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote speech at the conference. As a result, he was also banned from attending the conference and his name was added to the “blacklist” of developers that Meta chooses not to do business with. Seeking immediate damages of $3.2 million and lost revenue amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, Elijah has filed the lawsuit against Meta, naming Zuckerberg and fitness apparel company Alo as defendants.

At a time when competition in the VR headset market is intensifying, with Apple Inc. (AAPL) set to launch its Apple Vision Pro in early 2024, this lawsuit serves as an example of growing tension between Meta and VR developers. Meta has been attracting VR employees with substantial salaries, indicating its determination to dominate the VR space.

However, concerns have been raised among developers regarding Meta’s metaverse strategies. These concerns include strict requirements for app store entry, a spree of acquisitions, talent poaching, and the ability to collect data on popular apps and release competing programs. The outcome of this lawsuit could potentially impact Meta’s dominance in the VR market.

