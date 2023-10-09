A Quarter of Enrolled Voters Have Already Voted or Applied for Postal Votes for the Voice Referendum

According to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), approximately 25% of enrolled voters in Australia have either cast their votes early or applied for a postal vote for the Voice referendum. The AEC reported over 2.2 million early votes, around 2 million applications for postal votes, and 92,000 votes conducted through mobile voting teams. With a total of 17.6 million enrolled voters, these numbers indicate significant participation in the referendum.

The AEC encouraged citizens to visit their website to find their nearest polling place or early voting center. The AEC also highlighted that the number of people casting early votes typically increases in the final week leading up to an election. The busiest days at early voting centers are typically the last two days before the election.

This year’s early voting turnout is comparable to the previous federal election, where postal votes and early voting combined for more than half of all votes cast for the first time in Australian history.

The referendum, scheduled for October 14, will determine whether or not a First Nations Voice will be added to the Australian constitution. Recent polling indicates that the “No” vote is currently ahead of the “Yes” vote.

Election analyst Adrian Beaumont expects the count on Saturday to be quicker than the federal election, as it involves a simple yes or no response instead of multiple candidates. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his hope that Australians who are still undecided will carefully consider the proposed constitutional change. He described it as a sensible and modest request from Indigenous Australians, representing a hand of friendship extended to non-Indigenous Australia.

In order to ensure the public is well-informed about the constitution and the referendum, efforts are being made to provide education on the matter ahead of the Voice vote.

