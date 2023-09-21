A+E Networks EMEA Launches Free Channels on Rakuten TV

A+E Networks EMEA is expanding its presence on new platforms launching three free ad-supported channels on Rakuten TV, a popular video-on-demand streaming service. The channels, Inside Crime, Mystery TV, and World War TV, will provide viewers with a variety of engaging content.

The Inside Crime channel offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at some of the world’s most notorious crimes. Viewers can explore real-life crime scenes, delve into police archives, and witness courtroom proceedings. This channel features gripping series such as Nightmare in Suburbia, Robbie Coltrane’s Critical Evidence, and Britain’s Darkest Taboos.

For those interested in the supernatural, Mystery TV presents programs that explore aliens, UFOs, government conspiracies, secrets, and cover-ups. Viewers can enjoy series like Weird or What hosted William Shatner, Top Secret UFO Projects Declassified, and Legends of the Deep.

World War TV focuses on pivotal conflicts throughout history and the current superpower stand-offs that threaten global stability. This channel offers programs such as WW2 Treasure Hunters, featuring relic hunters Stephen Taylor and Suggs, Hitler’s Gold, and The Plane That Led D-Day.

Rakuten TV, available in multiple countries including Spain, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, provides an extensive range of channels and content. In addition to the free ad-supported channels, users can also rent or buy films and series on the platform without any membership fees. Rakuten TV is easily accessible on various devices, including Samsung, LG, Philips, Panasonic, Hisense, Sony, Roku, Vestel, TCL, and Xiaomi TVs, as well as through web browsers and Android or iOS mobile apps.

By partnering with Rakuten TV, A+E Networks EMEA aims to extend the reach of its free channels and cater to a larger audience across Europe. This move is part of the company’s strategy to distribute its content on diverse platforms, following successful launches on other streaming services such as Pluto, Amazon Freevee, Samsung TV, and Virgin Media O2.

