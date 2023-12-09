Immigration Advocates Demand Action from Biden Administration on Texas’ Controversial Immigration Law

Immigration advocates and members of Congress are urging the Biden administration to address a new law proposed Texas Governor Greg Abbott that would grant peace officers across the state the authority to arrest individuals they suspect of entering the country illegally. SB4, which was recently approved the Texas Legislature, aims to criminalize illegal entry into the state. However, critics argue that the law goes beyond the jurisdiction of state authorities and interferes with federal immigration enforcement.

Dylan Corbett, the executive director of the HOPE Border Institute, emphasizes the need for the Biden administration to take more assertive action in challenging this law. Advocates express concerns about the potential for racial profiling and violations of constitutional rights, as well as the lack of clarity regarding proper documentation requirements. They argue that the immigration system should be under federal jurisdiction to ensure consistent enforcement and avoid turning each state into a separate entity with its own deportation system.

In response to the proposed law, numerous individuals, including Katia Elisea Escobar, an undocumented immigrant, have been forced to leave Texas out of fear of detention, deportation, and family separation. Similar immigration laws implemented in Florida have already resulted in many people relocating, exacerbating the concerns surrounding Texas’ legislation.

Twelve Democratic congressional members from Texas have penned a letter to the Department of Justice, urging them to prosecute violations of federal law committed state officials through Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star program. They express concerns about the potential for increased violence against migrants and targeting of Latino Texans as a result of the expanded authority given to law enforcement under SB4.

Governor Abbott, however, has repeatedly blamed President Biden’s immigration policies for the influx of migrants and asserts that his measures are necessary to address the situation. He has even transported migrants to Democratic states and cities to shed light on what he perceives as the responsibility of the federal government.

As the debate over SB4 continues, immigration advocates are calling for swift action from the Biden administration to address the constitutional and human rights concerns raised this controversial law.