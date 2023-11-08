The Tribune, a prominent English daily in North India, has a rich history that dates back to February 2, 1881, when it was first published in Lahore Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia. As a visionary and philanthropist, Majithia had a deep commitment to public welfare, setting the foundation for a newspaper that continues to thrive today.

While the publication has evolved over the years under different circumstances, it remains true to its original values. The Tribune prides itself on providing unbiased news and views, ensuring that its readers receive accurate information without any prejudices. In an era of sensationalism and polarization, The Tribune stands out for its commitment to restraint, moderation, and an objective reporting style.

As an independent newspaper, The Tribune goes beyond party lines and personal biases. It embraces the true essence of journalism presenting information in a fair and balanced manner. This unwavering dedication to journalistic integrity has earned The Tribune the trust and respect of its readers, making it the largest-selling English daily in North India.

In addition to its flagship publication, The Tribune has expanded its reach through two sister publications: Punjabi Tribune, catering to the Punjabi-speaking community, and Dainik Tribune, delivering news in Hindi. By providing news in multiple languages, The Tribune ensures that a diverse range of readers can access quality journalism and stay informed about the latest happenings.

Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia’s legacy lives on through The Tribune and its continued commitment to public service. The trust, led four eminent individuals, upholds the founder’s values and strives to maintain the newspaper’s position as a reliable source of news and information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who founded The Tribune?

The Tribune was founded Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a philanthropist, in Lahore in 1881.

Is The Tribune biased?

No, The Tribune publishes news and views without bias or prejudice. It prides itself on presenting information objectively and without favoring any particular group or ideology.

What languages does The Tribune publish in?

Apart from the flagship English publication, The Tribune also has Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi) as sister publications to cater to a wider audience across different regions and language preferences.