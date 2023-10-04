Meta, under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg, recently made a series of exciting announcements, one of which involved the introduction of AI chatbots based on famous celebrities such as Tom Brady and Charlie D’Amelio. These AI characters, powered Meta’s Llama 2 generative AI technology, generated a lot of buzz among fans due to their ability to provide human-like responses and emulate the facial expressions of the celebrities.

However, these AI chatbots have proven to have some flaws during testing. One major issue is the dissemination of misinformation. The chatbots have been found to provide incorrect information, even about the brands, sponsors, and businesses that the celebrity figures are associated with. For example, Tom Brady’s AI character, named Bru, displayed a lack of knowledge about TB12, the star’s own line of protein powders and snacks. Bru even went as far as recommending a recipe that included tomatoes, despite Brady’s known allergy to them.

These limitations in the AI chatbots’ responses raise concerns about their reliability and potential consequences. People may have high expectations of these bots and believe everything they say, leading to disappointments and, in some cases, even harmful situations. The systematic challenges presented these flaws could have real-world implications.

It is worth noting that the AI chatbots are not designed to mention brands that are paying advertisers, according to a spokesperson from Meta. While content creators are encouraged to create their own chatbots, they need to be aware of the potential pitfalls if sponsorships play a significant role in their work. This limitation adds another layer of complexity to the use of these AI characters.

In conclusion, while Meta’s celebrity AI chatbots hold promise in terms of their ability to emulate famous personalities, they are not without their flaws. The dissemination of misinformation and the lack of awareness regarding brands and sponsorships pose challenges that need to be addressed. As technology continues to advance, it is crucial to acknowledge and rectify these limitations to ensure a more reliable and responsible use of AI chatbots.

