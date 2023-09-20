Where to Watch Adventures in Babysitting (1987) Online: A Classic Comedy Film

Adventures in Babysitting (1987), directed Chris Columbus, is a beloved comedy film that follows the hilarious adventure of high school senior Chris Parker (played Elizabeth Shue) while babysitting the Anderson kids. Even after several decades, fans of the movie are still interested in revisiting this classic and are eager to find out where they can watch and stream it online.

If you’re looking to watch Adventures in Babysitting (1987) online, you can do so on Disney Plus. The movie features a talented cast including Elizabeth Shue as Chris Parker, Maia Anderson as Sara Anderson, Keith Coogan as Brad Anderson, and Anthony Rapp as Daryl Coopers, among others.

To watch and stream Adventures in Babysitting (1987), you’ll need a Disney Plus subscription. Disney Plus offers three subscription options for users to choose from:

A basic plan priced at $7.99 per month A premium plan priced at $10.99 per month A yearly premium plan priced at $109.99

Once you have a Disney Plus subscription, you can access the film opening the app on your cellphone or computer. After signing up and logging in with your phone number or email ID and password, you’ll be directed to the platform where you can find Adventures in Babysitting (1987) along with various other television series and movies. Simply select the film and start streaming.

The official synopsis of Adventures in Babysitting (1987) is as follows:

When plans with her boyfriend fall through, high school senior Chris Parker ends up babysitting the Anderson kids, Brad and Sara. What should be a quiet night in, however, turns into a series of ridiculous exploits, starting when they leave the house to pick up Chris’ friend Brenda. Soon, Brad’s buddy Daryl is involved, and the group must contend with car thieves, blues musicians, and much more.

If you’re in the mood for some classic comedy and a wild adventure, be sure to watch Adventures in Babysitting (1987) on Disney Plus. It’s a film that has stood the test of time and continues to entertain audiences.

Sources: