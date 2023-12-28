Why Having Your Own Website is Essential for Business Growth

Summary: While social media has its benefits, owning your own website offers credibility, organic traffic, and valuable insights into user behavior, making it a crucial avenue for scaling your business.

In today’s digital age, starting a business using social media has become increasingly accessible. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook offer entrepreneurs the convenience of reaching customers and managing their enterprises from a single page. However, while it is important for every business to have a social media presence, it is worth considering the advantages of having a dedicated company website to elevate your brand.

Owning your web presence is a fundamental reason to invest in a company website. Operating solely on social media leaves your business vulnerable to unpredictable factors. By using a company website as your online hub, you have more control over your brand and can draw in leads, build a mailing list, and run promotions. This approach is commonly seen in online industries such as iGaming and on-demand video, which use free trials, promotions, and bonuses to attract new customers. Hosting these promotions on your own website allows you to maintain control over the audience and enhances the visibility of your brand.

Having a company website also adds professionalism to your business, especially if you plan to scale. The earlier you establish one, the more credibility you portray, making potential customers more willing to do business with you.

Another significant benefit of owning a website is the ability to improve your search engine optimization (SEO) rankings. While social media pages can be optimized to rank higher in search results, a company website provides more freedom to use proven SEO techniques. By implementing these strategies on the back end of your site, you can increase its visibility and attract more organic traffic.

Moreover, a company website enables better market research providing accurate metrics and insights into customer behavior. Utilizing plug-ins and tools on your website allows you to track user interactions, including click maps and scroll maps. These valuable insights can be used to optimize your site and strategically place lead generation prompts or advertisements, further monetizing your business.

In conclusion, while social media offers advantages, having your own website is essential for business growth. It adds credibility, draws in organic traffic, and provides crucial insights into user behavior. By utilizing a company website, you can maximize the potential of your brand and scale your business effectively.