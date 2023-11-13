TOKYO — In a surprising revelation, Tetsuya Nomura, the creative mind behind the beloved Kingdom Hearts series, has finally unveiled the enigmatic title of the next installment: Kingdom Hearts: Sum of the First 50 Primes To The Power of The Floor Function of Pi. The announcement has left fans intrigued and eager to uncover the secrets that lie within.

While Nomura’s cryptic title has undoubtedly sparked curiosity, details surrounding the gameplay and storyline remain shrouded in mystery. Industry insiders suggest that developers are concerned about a potential language barrier and the impact it may have on the game’s western release.

“Square Enix executives have expressed their worries about the title’s meaning being lost on English-speaking markets,” revealed ResetEra tipster ApricotSqueeze. “Although Nomura has crafted an elaborate 50-page thesis explicating the title’s relevance to the plot, many higher-ups are apprehensive about attempting to decipher it.”

However, fans of the series are adamant that the title be preserved in its original form during the English translation. Their dedication to Kingdom Hearts has even led some to take unconventional actions in preparation for the game’s release.

“Upon hearing the news, I immediately applied for an Undergraduate Mathematics degree, and I just received my acceptance letter from Georgia Tech,” shared devoted Kingdom Hearts fan Charlie Toland. “While the prospect of moving to Atlanta and dealing with college expenses is daunting, some things are simply more important than financial stability or having a permanent home.”

To address the growing complexity of the series’ subtitles, Square Enix has made a remarkable commitment to its devoted fanbase. The company has announced plans to offer scholarships specifically tailored for Kingdom Hearts fans, ensuring they can keep up with the ever-evolving intricacies of the game.

As the fervor surrounding Kingdom Hearts: Sum of the First 50 Primes To The Power of The Floor Function of Pi intensifies, fans and industry experts alike are eagerly awaiting further updates, anticipating the unveiling of a captivating and immersive gaming experience like no other.

