Advice from Teen Girls on Using Phones and Social Media Responsibly

Teenagers are often advised psychologists, public health experts, and adults on how to effectively use phones and social media for their well-being. However, it is rare for young people to be asked about their own perspectives and experiences. In an effort to bridge this gap, Girls Leadership, a nonprofit organization that focuses on teaching confidence-building and responsible social media use, interviewed girls aged 12 to 17 to seek their advice and insights on healthy phone and social media habits.

One important piece of advice from these teens is to take breaks from social media and ask oneself how it makes them feel. Psychologists suggest that teenagers should periodically evaluate whether social media is negatively impacting their self-esteem. Many of the girls interviewed mentioned that they set their phones to “do not disturb” mode to mitigate anxiety and reduce the urge to constantly check for notifications. They also emphasized the importance of unfollowing accounts that negatively affect their self-esteem.

The girls also stressed the need to be mindful of who they are posting for. Instead of striving for unrealistic perfection and comparing themselves to celebrities, they view social media as a platform to stay connected with friends and share meaningful moments.

Spending time outdoors and engaging in activities away from screens is another important aspect of maintaining a healthy relationship with phones and social media. Studies have shown that spending time outdoors can significantly improve mental health and well-being. The girls mentioned setting alarms or implementing a “phones down” rule during important conversations to minimize distractions.

Additionally, the interviewees highlighted the detrimental impact of keeping phones in the bedroom. It is widely recognized that having a phone nearby at night can disrupt sleep, and a significant number of teens struggle with insomnia. Suggestions to mitigate this included silencing notifications, keeping the phone out of reach, or even temporarily surrendering the phone to parents at night.

The girls also had advice for parents, encouraging them to engage in open conversations about social media instead of imposing strict bans. Despite restrictions, teens are resourceful and find ways to access restricted apps or content. Instead, parents are advised to set boundaries collaboratively and discuss the importance of safe and responsible social media use.

Overall, the insights from these teenage girls provide valuable advice on using phones and social media responsibly, emphasizing the need for self-reflection, boundaries, and open communication among teenagers and their parents.