Amazon Prime Video Introduces Ads, Offers Ad-Free Subscription for $2.99 per month

Amazon Prime Video has announced that it will be adding commercials to its existing streaming service. However, unlike its competitors, Amazon will not be introducing a lower-priced ad-based tier. Instead, it will offer an ad-free subscription for an additional $2.99 per month.

Currently, Prime Video is included as part of a Prime membership, priced at $139 per year or $14.99 per month. It is also available as a standalone subscription for $8.99 per month. The $2.99 fee is expected to be added to the $8.99 plan, but it is unclear if Prime members who subscribe annually will have the option to remove ads.

According to Amazon, the introduction of ads will allow the company to continue investing in compelling content and increase its investment over time. Notably, Amazon paid around $715 million for the first season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and a second season is expected in the future.

The ads are set to start appearing in early 2024 in the US, the UK, Germany, and Canada. Amazon has promised to display fewer ads than traditional TV broadcasts and other ad-based streaming platforms. However, this move is likely to be met with disappointment from Prime Video subscribers who have enjoyed an ad-free experience thus far.

Amazon plans to expand its ad offerings to other markets later in 2024, including France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia. The company has stated that no action is required for Prime members, and it will email subscribers with details on how to sign up for the ad-free subscription before the ads begin.

In recent years, several streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max, have introduced ad-supported plans in response to customer demands and the need to generate additional revenue.

Definitions:

– Prime Video: Amazon’s streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content.

– Ads: Short commercials or promotional messages that appear before or during video content.

– Prime membership: A subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits, including free shipping, access to Prime Video, and more.

Sources: None