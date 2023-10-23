Adrian’s Role in Recognizing Mexican American Musical Contributions in Michigan

A new state historical marker and granite monument in Detroit’s Mexicantown now pay tribute to Adrian’s role in the introduction and growth of Mexican American cultural contributions in Michigan. This marker and monument, located at Detroit’s 21st and Bagley streets, specifically recognize 16 Mexican American musicians, four of whom have ties to Adrian, for their roles in introducing Tejano music to Michigan. The marker is the first in the state of Michigan to directly acknowledge the Hispanic contributions to its history.

The musicians honored on the marker include Rufus De La Cruz, Jose Sarabia, Librado “Lee” Rocha, and Rudy Alafita. Sarabia, also known as “Joe,” passed away on December 23, 2021, at the age of 79, while De La Cruz died in 1996 at the age of 58. Both musicians’ family members attended the unveiling ceremony of the marker on September 29 in Detroit, where they also received lifetime achievement awards from the Michigan Music Hall of Fame. The awards acknowledge their significant contributions to Michigan’s rich music culture.

The installation of this historical marker and monument is a result of years of planning, led Frank Solis, a Melvindale native. Solis is the son of the late Tejano music legend Martin Solis Jr., whose legacy is also recognized in the marker. Martin Solis Jr. was inducted into the Tejano ROOTS Hall of Fame in 2018, a year before his passing. The project to honor Tejano musicians in Michigan was a joint effort between the Martin H. Solis Jr. Tejano Association and the Michigan Music Hall of Fame, with support from various organizations and institutions.

The marker acknowledges the presence of world-class Tejano groups in cities like Adrian, Pontiac, Saginaw, and Lansing. It also recognizes radio stations that aired Tejano music and record stores that stocked their shelves with it. Martin Solis Jr., who settled in Michigan in 1964 and established himself with his conjunto, Los Primos, is highlighted as a symbol of ethnic and cultural identity for the southwest Detroit community.

This historical marker and monument serve as a beautiful tribute not only to the musicians but also to the rich and diverse heritage of Mexican Americans in Michigan. Their contributions have enriched the music culture of the state and deserve to be recognized and celebrated.

Sources:

– The Daily Telegram

– Detroit Free Press