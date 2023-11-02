Adrian City Elections: Candidates Vying for Commission Seats and Mayoral Position

Next week, the residents of Adrian will head to the polls to elect three city commissioners and a mayor. The candidates, who advanced from the primary election in August, are now competing for a seat on the city commission. After the election, the three winning candidates will take office at the immediate meeting following the election.

Incumbent commissioner Mary Roberts is seeking reelection, while Lad Strayer and Allen Heldt, both commissioners since 2015, are not seeking reelection. Heldt is running for the position of mayor against incumbent Mayor Angie Sword Heath.

Mary Roberts, who earned the second-highest number of votes in August, has been serving on the city commission for five years. She brings a positive voice to the commission and aims to bridge divides to move Adrian in a positive direction. Roberts is employed as the associate director for SHU Global at Siena Heights University.

Bob Behnke, retired superintendent of Adrian Public Schools, is a fierce advocate for Adrian’s rich culture and diverse residents. He was the top vote-getter in the primary election and is the founder of the Adrian Diversity Parade and Street Fair Fund.

Tom Faulhaber, who has previously served as a city commissioner for a total of 11 years, hopes his experience will help him get elected for a third stint. He loves Adrian and believes the current city commission lacks the level of vision, passion, and knowledge that he possesses.

Joaquin Ramos, the youngest candidate at 27 years old, has been actively involved in local and state activism. He aims to address long-neglected issues such as housing and homelessness, transportation struggles, and the need for placemaking.

Matt Schwartz, another past city commissioner with experience in Adrian’s Zoning Board of Appeals, received the third-highest number of votes in the primary election. Schwartz wants to support and improve the lives of all citizens, with a focus on attracting and retaining the younger generation.

Brad Watson, who previously served on the Adrian City Commission from 2017-2021, is eager to return to serving the residents of Adrian.

The election will take place next week, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds. The newly elected commissioners and mayor will assume office at the city's immediate meeting following the election.

