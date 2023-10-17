One Bengal cat has become an internet sensation on TikTok due to its loud snoring. The video, posted the account @purrrfectspots, showcases the adorable snoring cat in various locations, including underneath a bathroom sink and napping on the floor. The clip has gained over 195,000 likes on TikTok, leaving viewers amazed at the cat’s ability to generate such a loud noise.

While some expressed concern for the cat’s health, the original poster reassured them that the cat has snored since he was a kitten. A veterinarian has confirmed that the cat’s snoring is due to its anatomy and is nothing to be alarmed about. However, if a cat who does not typically snore begins to do so, it is recommended to take them to the vet. Excessive panting, wheezing, coughing, or difficulty breathing should also prompt immediate medical intervention.

This viral video serves as a reminder to consider adopting pets instead of shopping for them. One Green Planet offers resources on adopting animals, including the benefits of adopting a pet and heartwarming before and after pictures of rescued animals. Before adopting an animal, it’s important to consider the responsibilities and commitments that come with pet ownership.

Supporting independent media, like One Green Planet, can help ensure platforms like these continue to provide informative and empowering content. Donations to such platforms contribute to a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Additionally, taking small steps in our daily lives, such as reducing waste, eating locally, and supporting sustainable brands, can make a significant impact on the environment and animal welfare.

